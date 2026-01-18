Marine Link
China's Military Monitors US Vessels Transiting the Taiwan Strait

January 18, 2026

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

China's military said it had followed and monitored the transit of guided-missile destroyer USS Finn and oceanographic survey ship USNS Mary Sears through the Taiwan Strait on January 16 and 17, it said on an official WeChat account Saturday.

A spokesman for the Eastern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army said in the statement that it remains "on high alert at all times" to "resolutely defend national sovereignty and security".

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.


(Reuters - Reporting by Casey Hall; Editing by Toby Chopra)

