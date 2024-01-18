Marine Link
China’s Ministry of Commerce Offers Foreign Trade Support

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 18, 2024

© Igor Groshev / Adobe Stock

China's Ministry of Commerce said it was closely tracking developments in the Red Sea in response to the escalating situation there and the country would provide support and assistance to foreign trade enterprises.

"It is hoped that all parties concerned will restore and ensure the security of shipping lanes in the Red Sea waters," a spokesperson for the ministry said in a statement late Thursday.

The ministry said it hopes all parties jointly safeguard the smooth flow of global production and supply chains and the normal order of international trade.

(Reuters - Reporting by Bernard Orr and Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Leslie Adler)

