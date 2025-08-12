Chinese Vessels Collide During Scarborough Shoal Interference

The Philippines expressed serious concern on Tuesday over what it described as "dangerous manoeuvres and unlawful interference" by Chinese vessels during a coast guard supply mission for Filipino fishermen in the Scarborough Shoal on Monday.

"Their actions not only posed a grave danger to Philippine personnel and vessels, but also resulted in the unfortunate collision between the two Chinese vessels," the Philippine foreign ministry said in a statement.

A Chinese navy ship collided with a smaller coast guard vessel while the latter was chasing one of the Philippine Coast Guard ships involved in the mission, according to the PCG, which captured the incident on video.

China's defence ministry and its embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the ministry's statement.

On Monday, China's coast guard said it took necessary measures to expel Philippine vessels from waters around the Scarborough Shoal.

The Philippine said it had offered medical aid and other support to the Chinese side, including an offer to tow the damaged China Coast Guard vessel out of the area.

"Yesterday's incident demonstrates the importance of adhering to international maritime rules," the Philippine foreign ministry said. It reaffirmed its commitment to diplomacy and dialogue in resolving differences.

Monday's confrontation marks the latest in a series of incidents amid a period of heightened tensions between Manila and Beijing over territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

A 2016 ruling of an international arbitral tribunal voided Beijing's sweeping claims in the region, saying they had no basis under international law, a decision China rejects.

Rear Admiral Roy Trinidad, Philippine navy spokesperson for the South China Sea, warned at a press briefing on Tuesday that similar incidents could happen again as long as China continued to conduct what he called "illegal, coercive, aggressive and deceptive" activities in the strategic waterway.





(Reuters - Reporting by Mikhail Flores and Karen Lema; Editing by David Stanway)

