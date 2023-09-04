CHIRP Introduces Port Sector Safety Newsletter

Voluntary near-miss reporting scheme CHIRP Maritime is celebrating its 20th anniversary by introducing a new port sector safety newsletter alongside its regular 'Maritime FEEDBACK' editions.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of a new series of newsletters specifically tailored to ports and harbours for three specific reasons,” says Adam Parnell, Director (Maritime) at CHIRP. “Firstly, we aim to raise safety awareness among individuals by providing them with vital education and knowledge. We believe that education is empowerment when it comes to maritime safety.

“Secondly, we strive to create a platform for organizations to share their knowledge and best practices without compromising their commercial or reputational interests. By encouraging the exchange of valuable insights, we hope to foster a culture of continuous improvement in safety measures across the industry.

“Lastly, these newsletters provide an evidence base for decision-making bodies by highlighting recurrent themes and addressing the underlying causes of incidents. By removing information that identifies individuals, organizations, or specific locations, we shift the focus from the “who” to the “what” and “why” of each incident, enabling us to identify key patterns and develop effective preventive measures.”

The first newsletter includes the topics: Fall from vertical quayside ladder has near-fatal consequences, Collison with bridge and barge after moorings parted in high winds, Contingency action to avoid a close quarter incident with a passenger ferry, Mooring launch crushed against the side of a container vessel and Vessel grounds in harbour.

CHIRP is also partnering with other safety and welfare organisations to improve access to helpful information. For example, it’s working with the Container Incident Notification System (CINS) to improve knowledge and awareness of lithium-ion battery fires, and with welfare charities to tackle abuse, bullying, harassment, discrimination and victimisation of seafarers.

CHIRP’s independent, confidential incident and near-miss reporting program improves safety at sea for mariners worldwide by investigating every report and publishing anonymised findings to raise awareness of safety issues.



