Dales Marine Launches 2024 Apprenticeship Program

Dales Marine Services Ltd and Dales Marine Services (Greenock) Ltd (Dales Marine) are accepting applications for their apprenticeship program, with the aim to foster talent within the ship repair and marine industry.

Dales Marine currently has 33 apprentices undergoing training across its dry dock sites and is this year offering 12 new apprenticeship positions in mechanical engineering, steelwork and fabrication at its Aberdeen, Leith and Greenock facilities.

The four-year apprenticeship program entails two years of training, a blend of on-site experience at Dales Marine and academic coursework, and an additional two years of site-focused training.

Applications are due by June 7, 2024, and interviews will be conducted in July, with successful candidates commencing their apprenticeship with Dales Marine in August.

Apprentices will work closely with experienced tradespeople, shadowing them in the first two years, with further responsibility in the third year, and ultimately taking a lead position in some work tasks during their fourth year.

Practical experience is emphasized, with steelworkers and fabricators receiving on- and off-site training in various welding techniques, including MIG, TIG, and stick welding. Mechanical engineering apprentices focus on developing skills in areas such as repair work, engine overhauls, hydraulics, propulsion, and thruster maintenance and repairs.