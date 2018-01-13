How to Choose the Best Cruise for You

Picking a cruise should be as serious as picking the people you’re going on vacation with. Think about it, you’re stuck on a cruise just like you’re stuck with the person/people you are taking. The atmosphere, energy, cleanliness, food and activities all matter when choosing a cruise, but where do you begin?

For starters, where do you want to go? Depending on where you live, or where you’re vacationing to, certain cruises can only go to certain places. For example, on the East Coast of the U.S., cruises usually either go down to the Caribbean or up toward Nova Scotia. Those are two very different places, with contrasting activities and climate. Both cannot be compared because they are individually very unique experiences.

Next, how long do you want to travel for? Whether it is a short weekend or a 7-10 day vacation, this can impact where you can go. Somewhere like Greece, a 2-3 day cruise is ideal because you get to see all the islands in a short amount of time. If you want to go to a different country or do a transatlantic cruise – 10 days would suffice.

One of the most important questions you need to ask yourself is – what is my budget? Depending on what you answered above, you can then find a cruise within your budget. There are all types of sites where you can compare prices. I’m sure you guessed it, a 10 day cruise will be more expensive than a weekend cruise but there are usually deals and more things offered.

Like chosing the people or person you are coming with, what type of cruise personality are you looking for? This will also rely on your budget but there are plenty of cruises out there for all types of people. Figure out if you want to spend your vacation lounging and relaxing or going on excursions and adventures.

Last but not least, make sure the people you are bringing are accommodated too. Whether you are bringing kids that will need day care or activities to do, a spouse that has similar or different interests, young adults that want nightlife and excursions or elderly guests that want to relax and enjoy the on-cruise entertainment. Bringing all these into consideration will help you choose the cruise of you and your family’s dreams.