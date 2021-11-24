Christensen Joins SAFE Boats

U.S. boatbuilder SAFE Boats International announced it has hired Cole Christensen as Business Development Manager - Commercial.

Christensen brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience. In his new role with the Business Development Team, he will focus on all aspects of the commercial sector, growing brand awareness both domestically and globally. He will be integral in advancing efforts to expand SAFE Boats’ presence in the offshore wind market and promoting the Stormer Workboats line of products.

“We’re excited to have Cole on board to lead our commercial efforts. His energy and passion, combined with his depth of knowledge, are welcome additions to the team,” said Rob Goley, Director, Business Development & Strategy.