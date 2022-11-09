Christiania Shipping inks deal for StormGeo CII Simulator

Denmark's Christiania Shipping, which operates 20 vessels, added StormGeo’s CII Simulator to its fleet performance management toolbox earlier this year. “With the new Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) rating scheme coming into play soon, we are determined to do our part in decarbonizing the shipping industry,” says Rune Eriksen, Chief Operating Manager at Christiania Shipping. “StormGeo’s CII Simulator not only gives us deep insights into the CII status of our individual vessels but also helps us make well-informed decisions on how we best can deploy our fleet. The system is very user-friendly and is being used across the organization.”

With the CII Simulator, Christiania Shipping is already able to monitor the compliance status for an entire year and forecast next year's CII ratings based on potential future deterioration. The simulations easily reveal any deterioration that indicates the need for vessel retrofits or major vessel conversions, should operational measures prove insufficient.