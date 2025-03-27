CIMAC Releases FAQs For Methanol as Marine Fuel

CIMAC WG 7 Fuels has released a new guideline titled “Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) - ISO 6583:2024: Methanol as a Fuel for Marine Applications – General Requirements and Specifications.”

With the publication of ISO 6583:2024 in November 2024, the first standard for methanol as a marine fuel, numerous questions were expected to arise. Consequently, ISO/TC 28/SC4/WG18 requested CIMAC WG 7 Fuels to support the standard and the marine industry by creating a FAQ document. CIMAC WG 7 Fuels formed a sub-group, led by Julia Svensson from MAN Energy Solutions, comprising industry experts from both CIMAC and ISO working groups.

“Methanol is a new fuel in the marine industry, and it is crucial to provide clear answers and clarifications,” said Julia Svensson. “The guideline includes a schematic illustration to explain how to sum up methanol impurities and water content, which can be challenging. It also addresses the differences between the three methanol grades and the necessity of having a standard.”