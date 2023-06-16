CIMAC World Congress Elects New President, Board
At the 30th CIMAC World Congress, the new president and the new board have been elected. New President is Rick Boom. He follows to Prof. Jin, Donghan who, as past president, remains member of the Board. In a brief inaugural statement, the new president-elect Rick Boom thanked his predecessor Donghan Jin for leading the organization through the difficult period of the pandemic and congratulated him on his successful leadership. Climate change and the associated challenges posed enormous challenges for the large engine industry, which must be met, Rick Boom said. The new board consists of:
- President: Rick Boom, Woodward
- Past President: Donghan Jin, Tianjin University
- Vice-President Technical Programme: Jonas Åkerman, Wärtsilä
- Vice-President Decarbonization: Daniel Chatterjee, Rolls Royce Solutions
- Vice-President Working Groups: Marko Dekena
- Vice-President Technical Programme: Klaus Heim, Winterthur Gas & Diesel
- Vice-President Users: Ole Graa Jakobsen, Maersk Line
- Vice-President Digitalization: Eero Lehtovaara, ABB Marine & Ports
- Vice-President Communication: Christoph Rofka, Accelleron
- Vice-President Working Groups: Gunnar Stiesch, MAN Energy Solutions
- Vice-President Global Integration: Yasuyuki Takahata, Yanmar
- Secretary General: Peter Müller-Baum, VDMA