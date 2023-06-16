CIMAC World Congress Elects New President, Board

At the 30th CIMAC World Congress, the new president and the new board have been elected. New President is Rick Boom. He follows to Prof. Jin, Donghan who, as past president, remains member of the Board. In a brief inaugural statement, the new president-elect Rick Boom thanked his predecessor Donghan Jin for leading the organization through the difficult period of the pandemic and congratulated him on his successful leadership. Climate change and the associated challenges posed enormous challenges for the large engine industry, which must be met, Rick Boom said. The new board consists of:

President: Rick Boom, Woodward

Past President: Donghan Jin, Tianjin University

Vice-President Technical Programme: Jonas Åkerman, Wärtsilä

Vice-President Decarbonization: Daniel Chatterjee, Rolls Royce Solutions

Vice-President Working Groups: Marko Dekena

Vice-President Technical Programme: Klaus Heim, Winterthur Gas & Diesel

Vice-President Users: Ole Graa Jakobsen, Maersk Line

Vice-President Digitalization: Eero Lehtovaara, ABB Marine & Ports

Vice-President Communication: Christoph Rofka, Accelleron

Vice-President Working Groups: Gunnar Stiesch, MAN Energy Solutions

Vice-President Global Integration: Yasuyuki Takahata, Yanmar

Secretary General: Peter Müller-Baum, VDMA