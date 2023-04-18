C-Innovation Opens New Facility in Port Fourchon

C-Innovation, an aﬃliate of Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) and its family of companies, announced the opening of its new facility in Port Fourchon, La.

The expansion provides an additional dock facility for subsea inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) and riserless light well intervention (RLWI) services.

The new facility offers vessel loading, project system integration testing (SIT), mobilization and demobilization services for the subsea market. With 1,500-square feet of linear dock space and 400,000-square feet of yard space, the location features a Manitowoc 888 crane and a Taylor 36,000-pound forklift. The facility provides 24/7 operations, 24/7 dedicated dispatcher support, a weekday manager, and client offices with conference rooms to be constructed later this year.

JeanPaul Guidry, shorebase operations manager, C-Innovation, said, “The new facility serves as a hub for executing all of our subsea projects. As C-I’s projects move from the initiation and planning phases, our shorebase operation facilities provide an efficient workflow as we move projects into mobilization and execution.”

The new Port Fourchon facility delivers comprehensive solutions for both subsea IMR and RLWI services on multiple vessels simultaneously. For IMR work, C-Innovation provides both short and long-term storage for project equipment, and can move into SIT prior to mobilization. C-I can also mobilize all project equipment onto the vessel, without additional movements to/from slips.

For C-Innovation’s RLWI services, equipment and fluid can be staged prior to each mobilization or between well maintenance (BWM). SIT and preventative maintenance can be completed at the new facility before the vessel is ready to start a well campaign. The new Port Fourchon location also features a dedicated waste fluid area, allowing the vessel to remove fluids and clean tanks efficiently so new fluids can be loaded in a timely manner.