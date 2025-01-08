CJC appoints Law, Jackson as new directors

Campbell Johnston Clark (CJC) has announced that Kate Law and Neil Jackson have become directors in the international maritime law firm with effect from 1 January 2025.

Bringing the number of CJC partners to 22, across offices in London, Newcastle, Singapore and Miami, the appointments exemplify the company’s commitment to promoting from within. Now one of the leading firms focusing solely on maritime law and celebrating 15 years of practice this year, CJC’s scope covers, marine casualty investigations, shipping litigation, marine insurance and international trade as well as corporate, transactional and finance work.

Based at the firm’s London office, Kate Law has extensive experience in shipping litigation, particularly in ‘wet’ shipping, including collision and salvage claims, and has also focused on charterparty and bill of lading disputes. Having joined CJC from an international insurer, her route to company partner level started as a paralegal, progressing through her traineeship and subsequent rise to associate and then managing associate. Law also works alongside the firm’s transactional team, advising on contractual drafting, sale and purchase, ship recycling and MOA disputes, and is a member of CJC’s regulatory advisory team.

Neil Jackson has gained experience in a broad range of shipping disputes since joining CJC in Newcastle in 2022 from one of the largest marine insurers in the International Group of P&I Clubs. Jackson advises owners and charterers on dry shipping law. With primary specialism in FD&D work, his areas of focus include payment of hire, off-hire, suspension/withdrawal, liens on cargo/sub-hires/sub-freights, cancellation, speed and consumption, redelivery, condition of holds, freight, laytime and demurrage, voyage charter expenses claims, and off-specification bunkers disputes. Jackson’s appointment as a director increases the number of directors located in CJC’s Newcastle office to three.

“As part of our ongoing growth strategy, we are constantly looking to attract the best talent, but promoting partners from within the firm is also a key to our continuing success as a leading maritime law firm,” said Ian Short, director, CJC. “Kate’s expertise in handling wet shipping disputes and Neil’s experience in dry shipping law have proved valuable assets, and we are delighted to welcome both of them to the directorship team.”

The announcement coincides with further internal promotions at CJC, with Stephen Angove, Debo Fletcher, Chase Alexandra Jansson, Deji Sasegbon and Harry Savva appointed as managing associates with effect from 1 January 2025. In recent months, the firm’s shipping litigation team in London has also been reinforced by the recruitment of associates Francesca Koenders and Matthew Bennett.