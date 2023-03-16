Marine Link
Friday, March 17, 2023
CK Hutchison to Invest $700M in Two Major Egyptian Ports

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 16, 2023

Sunset at Ain Sokhna Port at Suez Gulf in Egypt - ©bleung/AdobeStock

CK Hutchison Holdings port unit said on Thursday it would invest about $700 million in two major Egyptian ports, bringing its total investment in the country to more than $1.5 billion.

Hutchison Ports said it would invest in the development of a new container terminal in the Red Sea port of Ain Sokhna, and in B100, a new container terminal in the Mediterranean port of Alexandria.

In a separate statement, Cosco Shipping Ports Limited said it would invest 25% in the Sokhna New Container Terminal - a new terminal built by the Egyptian government.

The operating period for the project is 30 years, and the total investment is about $375 million, the company said. The throughput capacity after completion will reach 1.7 million TEUs. 


 (Reuters - Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina and Bernard Orr; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

