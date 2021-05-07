ClassNK AIP for Large Hydrogen Cargo Containment System Developed by KHI

ClassNK issued an approval in principle (AIP) to Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (KHI) for the design of a cargo containment system (CCS) of the world's largest capacity (40,000 m3 class per tank) developed for use on a large liquefied hydrogen carrier.

Hydrogen is expected to be used as a clean energy source to realize a decarbonized society as its burning does not emit CO2. To contribute to the maritime transportation of hydrogen, which is anticipated to expand its use worldwide, in 2017 ClassNK published the "Guidelines for Liquefied Hydrogen Carriers" describing the safety requirements for liquefied hydrogen carriers based on IMO’s Interim Recommendations for Carriage of Liquefied Hydrogen in Bulk. Besides, ClassNK has engaged in the classification survey during construction of a pioneering liquefied hydrogen carrier, SUISO FRONTIER, of a 1,250m3 carrying capacity built by Kawasaki according to its rules and guidelines.

The main features of the CCS are: