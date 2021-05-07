Marine Link
Saturday, May 8, 2021
ClassNK AIP for Large Hydrogen Cargo Containment System Developed by KHI

May 7, 2021

Large liquefied hydrogen carrier (cargo carrying capacity: 40,000 m3 x 4 tanks): Courtesy of Kawasaki

ClassNK issued an approval in principle (AIP) to Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (KHI) for the design of a cargo containment system (CCS) of the world's largest capacity (40,000 m3 class per tank) developed for use on a large liquefied hydrogen carrier.

Hydrogen is expected to be used as a clean energy source to realize a decarbonized society as its burning does not emit CO2. To contribute to the maritime transportation of hydrogen, which is anticipated to expand its use worldwide, in 2017 ClassNK published the "Guidelines for Liquefied Hydrogen Carriers" describing the safety requirements for liquefied hydrogen carriers based on IMO’s Interim Recommendations for Carriage of Liquefied Hydrogen in Bulk. Besides, ClassNK has engaged in the classification survey during construction of a pioneering liquefied hydrogen carrier, SUISO FRONTIER, of a 1,250m3 carrying capacity built by Kawasaki according to its rules and guidelines.

The main features of the CCS are:

  1. Enables transportation of cryogenic liquefied hydrogen in large amounts thanks to tank capacity on par with tanks used on large liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers
     
  2. Utilizes an independent, self-supporting design with a structure capable of responding flexibly to thermal contraction that occurs when loading cryogenic liquefied hydrogen
     
  3. Features a newly developed, high-performance heat insulation system that mitigates boil-off gas (BOG) which occurs in response to heat ingress
     
  4. Designed to effectively utilize BOG as fuel to power the ship, thus contributing to reduced CO2 emissions from liquefied hydrogen transport operations

