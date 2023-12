Related News

US Gives Final Nod to Rhode Island's $1.5 Billion Offshore Wind Farm

The U.S Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council on Thursday approved the construction of a $1.5 billion offshore…

IMO Adopts Tougher Resolution to Tackle Illicit 'Shadow' Fleet

The United Nations' shipping agency on Wednesday adopted a resolution targeting illicit shipping practices from the so-called unregulated "shadow flee

AiP for World’s Largest Car Carrier

DNV awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) certificate to China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing) Co., Ltd. for its 11…

Naftomar Shipping Orders Four Ammonia-powered VLGCs

Shipowner Naftomar Shipping announced an order for four very large ammonia carriers, to be built by South Korean shipbuilder…