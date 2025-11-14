ClassNK Grants Approval in Principle (AiP), Innovation Endorsement for Berthing/Unberthing Assistance System

ClassNK has issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) for "Safety Berthing/Unberthing Assistance System" developed by Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. and granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to the "Berthing and unberthing Assistance System-Human Machine Interface."

ClassNK has also confirmed that the 'a-SAFE' notation (BSS)-Berthing Support System, which indicate ships with advanced safety measures, can be applied to ClassNK-registered vessels equipped with Berthing and unberthing Assistance System-Human Machine Interface.

ClassNK is involved in various demonstration projects and continuously works to develop necessary safety standards, in order to support the development and implementation of automated/autonomous operation technologies from a safety perspective. Based on these experiences, ClassNK released its "Guidelines for Automated/Autonomous Operation of ships (Version 2.0)" which comprehensively summarizes the requirements for each stage of conceptual design, design development, installation, and maintenance during the operation of automated/autonomous operation technologies.

For the concept design of "Safety Berthing/Unberthing Assistance System," ClassNK conducted its safety review based on the requirements of "Guidelines for Automated/Autonomous Operation on ships (Ver.2.0)" and "Part D of Rules for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships." Having confirmed its compliance with the requirements, ClassNK issued the AiP.

Furthermore, for the "Berthing and Unberthing Assistance System – Human Machine Interface," ClassNK has granted an Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions, which supports the deployment of products and services through third-party certification for equipment and software technology with innovative functions.