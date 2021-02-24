ClassNK Grants Its fFrst Remote Survey Notation

February 24, 2021

The Online Certificate Delivery Ceremony: (Top right: Takakage Imai, President, MOL Ship Management Co., Ltd.; Bottom right: Master of M/V “Orca Ace”, Capt. Sergey Nichiporenko; Bottom left: Satoshi Fujii, General Manager, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.; Top left: Yoshinori Kozeki, Corporate Officer, ClassNK)

ClassNK granted its Remote Survey (RMSV) notation for ORCA ACE, PCC operated by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and managed by MOL Ship Management Co., Ltd. (MOLSHIP). This is the first vessel on ClassNK’s registry to be marked with RMSV notation.

To provide a proper guidance for remote surveys using ICT, ClassNK published its Guidelines for Remote Surveys (Ver.2) in January 2021 by incorporating outcomes of investigation and examination for presenting a transparent standards for remote survey application and ensuring reliability equivalent to conventional witness surveys. In Ver. 2.0, ClassNK made a revision to include class notation requirements for ships with advance preparation for remote surveys such as procedures for crew members.

