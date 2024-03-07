ClassNK Grants Innovation Endorsement for Cassandra Monitoring Platform

Classification society ClassNK announced it has granted an Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to a vessel and voyage performance monitoring platform called Cassandra, developed by Deep Sea Technologies SMPC.

Cassandra integrates performance data from vessels with AI technology, and then enables real-time monitoring of the ship’s current status. It is cloud-based and designed to monitor fuel consumption, CO2 emissions, as well as hull and engine performance from shore.

ClassNK has verified the functions of Cassandra.

CO2 emissions monitoring, Hull monitoring and performance indexes, Main engine monitoring and machinery performance indexes, Auxiliary equipment monitoring, Automated reports for specific vessels for full legs or daily granularity and group reports for fleets, Real-time notifications for alerts, including anomalies detected in comparison to the AI models, Displaying Events log (timeline), Customizable widget dashboard.

Furthermore, ClassNK has confirmed that the “DSS” notations can be applied to ships under ClassNK registry equipped with the product, and issued a certificate to the company.