ClassNK Grants Innovation Endorsement for Cassandra Monitoring Platform
Classification society ClassNK announced it has granted an Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to a vessel and voyage performance monitoring platform called Cassandra, developed by Deep Sea Technologies SMPC.
Cassandra integrates performance data from vessels with AI technology, and then enables real-time monitoring of the ship’s current status. It is cloud-based and designed to monitor fuel consumption, CO2 emissions, as well as hull and engine performance from shore.
ClassNK has verified the functions of Cassandra.
- CO2 emissions monitoring,
- Hull monitoring and performance indexes,
- Main engine monitoring and machinery performance indexes,
- Auxiliary equipment monitoring,
- Automated reports for specific vessels for full legs or daily granularity and group reports for fleets,
- Real-time notifications for alerts, including anomalies detected in comparison to the AI models,
- Displaying Events log (timeline),
- Customizable widget dashboard.
Furthermore, ClassNK has confirmed that the “DSS” notations can be applied to ships under ClassNK registry equipped with the product, and issued a certificate to the company.