ClassNK Grants Remote Survey Notation for "K" Line's Car Carrier

Classification society ClassNK has granted its Remote Survey (RMSV) notation for "Century Highway Green", an LNG-fueled Pure Car Carrier (PCC) operated by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, (“K” LINE).

This is the first vessel on ClassNK’s registry to be marked with RMSV notation at the time of delivery, ClassNK said Friday.

To provide a proper guidance for remote surveys using ICT, ClassNK published its Guidelines for Remote Surveys (Ver.2) in January 2021 by incorporating outcomes of investigation and examination for presenting transparent standards for remote survey application and ensuring reliability equivalent to conventional witness surveys, ClassNK said.

In Ver. 2.0, ClassNK made a revision to include class notation requirements for ships with advance preparation for remote surveys such as procedures for crew members, the company explained.

"ClassNK has carried out the verification of the vessel in line with the guidelines. Upon satisfactory completion of its document/plan examination and survey, ClassNK issued its first certificate with RMSV notation to the newbuilding," the classification company added,

According to ClassNK, “K” LINE has strengthened the infrastructure for onboard and ship-to-land communication beyond that of conventional ships.

"K" Line has expanded on-board Wi-Fi, so that, in addition to living quarters, the efficiency of vessel operations has been improved by installing Wi-Fi on the cargo deck and in the engine room and LNG fuel-related equipment compartment,

The company has introduced wireless communication equipment supporting explosion-proof areas, and has introduced 4G/LTE to improve the communication environment with relevant personnel and operational efficiency by using high-speed broadband communication on a land cellular phone network while docked.



