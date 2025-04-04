ClassNK Issues AiP for Methanol Dual Fuel Bulk Carrier Retrofit

ClassNK has issued an approval in principle (AiP) for retrofitted methanol dual fuel Kamsarmax bulk carrier developed by TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING and Maersk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

The AiP is for the design concept of a retrofitted Kamsarmax bulk carrier, converting it from conventional fuel to methanol dual-fuel, jointly developed by TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING and Fonden Maersk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping.

The certification demonstrates the regulatory feasibility of the ship, serving as a meaningful step in advancing the transition of the existing fleet to alternative fuels, as bulk carriers of this size are widely operated today.

The design concept was developed as part of a project exploring the conversion of Tsuneishi’s Kamsarmax bulk carrier standard design to a methanol dual fuel configuration.

Aiming to establish a model that could pave the way for a broader green transition within the medium-sized bulk carrier sector the project is working through retrofit challenges, such as determining the location of the new methanol fuel tanks.

ClassNK carried out a design review of the design concept based on its guidelines, and issued the AiP upon confirming the feasibility of key design, including the arrangement of methanol fuel tanks and fuel supply systems, in terms of regulatory compliance.