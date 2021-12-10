ClassNK Releases New Guidelines for Remote Surveys

Remote surveys have become more commonplace with the arrival of COVID-19, and based on its experience performing many of these surveys, classification society ClassNK has released its updated “Guidelines for Remote Surveys (Ver. 3.0)”.

Available to download for free from ClassNK’s website, “The Guidelines for Remote Surveys” stipulate applicable survey items and requirements for the use of information and communications technology (ICT) to ensure reliability equivalent to conventional witness surveys with transparency in the application of remote surveys, the classification society said.

To prevent delays in maritime transportation arising from the impact of COVID-19, the ClassNK and other classification societies have conducted a greater number of remote surveys in cooperation with ship managers and relevant authorities to ensure both safety and smooth ship operation. ClassNK said it currently performs more than 400 remote surveys for ships in service monthly.

Making use of the findings obtained through such work, ClassNK has made a general update of the guidelines and published as Ver. 3.0. In addition to defining in detail the survey items to which remote surveys can be applied, the information required for each survey item, such as live video, recorded video, still image, etc., is clarified to improve the efficiency of onboard preparation for remote surveys.