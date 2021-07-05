Marine Link
July 24, 2021
ClassNK Touts Tool for EEXI Compliance

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 5, 2021

© KnoB / Adobe Stock

Classification society ClassNK released its "EEXI Simplified Planner", an assessment tool for the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI), which will apply from 2023.

EEXI Simplified Planner provides the approximated calculation of a ship’s EEXI by inputting DWT and MCR, and identifies whether the value complies with the regulation. If it does not meet the requirement, the tool suggests the extent of engine power limitations (EPL) for compliance, and supports decision making on how to comply with EEXI regulations.

EEXI Simplified Planner, covering bulk carriers, gas carriers, tankers, container ships and RO-RO cargo ships, is available on the EEXI page of ClassNK’s website.

