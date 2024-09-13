CLIA Wants New Greek Tourism Fee to Fund Local Development

The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) has responded to plans by the Greek government to impose a 20-euro levy on cruise ship visitors to the islands of Santorini and Mykonos during the peak summer season.

The move is a bid to avert over-tourism, said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, announcing the fee earlier this month.

CLIA has responded with a statement: “The cruise sector is a success story for Greece contributing 1.4 billion euros to the economy in 2022. CLIA has long called for more investment in port infrastructure and worked with destinations to implement efficient planning for cruise ship berthing. Any increase in the existing port fee should be fit for purpose, proportionate to the specific port investment needs, and apply across all visitors, with revenues directly reinvested into port operations and the local communities.

“The cruise industry is keen to continue its close cooperation with the Greek Government to support sustainable tourism activities in the country. CLIA is hoping that any new measures imposed by the Government will be developed in close consultation with the impacted municipalities, ports and tourism stakeholders locally whose livelihoods depend on cruise tourism.”

CLIA says the fee should be benchmarked against other port fees in the Mediterranean region to ensure the Greek ports remain attractive and competitive.

CLIA says that cruise calls are planned years in advance and that flow management measures have already been implemented in coordination with local municipalities in Santorini and Mykonos, including berth management systems.

Greek tourism revenues stood at about 20 billion euros in 2023 as a result of nearly 31 million tourist arrivals.



