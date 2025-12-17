Clippership Completes Autonomous Wind-Powered Vessel Design to be Built by KM Yachtbuilders

Clippership, a company developing autonomous wind powered ships, announced it has completed the design of its first 24-meter class vessel, and executed a construction contract for the first cargo vessel with Dutch shipyard KM Yachtbuilders.

The 24-meter class features twin, foldable rigid wings for primary wind propulsion and is designed for open-ocean autonomy. The vessel has a cargo capacity of up to 75 Euro-pallets within its climate-controlled cargo hold. It will be built in accordance with RINA rules and supervised during construction to be classed as “General Cargo Ship – Powered Sailing Ship” with the WAPS (Wind Assisted Propulsion System) additional class notation. It will sail under the Maltese flag and launch is scheduled for late 2026, with commercial operations commencing shortly afterwards on transatlantic, Caribbean, and South American pilot routes.

Naval architecture for the new vessel has been carried out by Dykstra Naval Architects, known for vessels including the Maltese Falcon, SY Black Pearl, and Sea Eagle. Glosten, the Seattle-headquartered American naval architecture and marine engineering firm, has completed the vessel’s structural engineering. Construction will take place at KM Yachtbuilders in the Netherlands, a yard known for rugged expedition vessels, including Bestevaer, Pelagic and Qilak.

Clippership’s autonomy software and rigid-wing design are being developed in-house, providing an integrated solution optimized for safety, efficiency, and reliability on blue-water routes.