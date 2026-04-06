CMA CGM Promotes PharmaBox for Humanitarian Aid

The CMA CGM Foundation has presented its PharmaBox at an industry trade show.

The PharmaBox is a humanitarian innovation designed to store, secure, and preserve medicines in crisis zones.

Global humanitarian needs have nearly tripled over the past 10 years, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, in a context marked by increasingly frequent and complex crises. In response, logistics has become more critical than ever to humanitarian action, facing unprecedented challenges in accessing affected areas, as well as rising costs and security constraints.

At Salon International du Transport et de la Logistique in Villepinte 2026, the CMA CGM Foundation highlighted the key role of logistics in ensuring the effectiveness of humanitarian aid.

Developed in partnership with Action Against Hunger, the mobile pharmacy, built from a shipping container, is energy-autonomous, secure, and rapidly deployable.

It enables the storage and distribution of medicines in areas where infrastructure is lacking, and supply chains are fragile or even non-existent. A single PharmaBox can support the medical and nutritional care of 50,000 children per year.

The Foundation leverages the CMA CGM Group’s expertise (maritime, air, and rail transport, logistics, warehousing, and container handling) to secure and accelerate the delivery of aid.

Since its creation, the Foundation has transported over 120,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid to 106 countries, based on a partnership model: NGOs handle operations and distribution while the Foundation manages transport, storage, and deployment.

Six units are currently being deployed: one in the Central African Republic, two en route to the Darfur region, and three more soon to be delivered to Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Madagascar.



