CMA CGM Reacts to Harsh Atlantic Weather

French shipping and transport company CMA CGM said on Thursday it was taking measures to put some of its vessels in areas of safety due to harsh weather in parts of the Atlantic.

"Severe weather conditions are currently impacting the navigation conditions in the Atlantic, along the French, Spanish and Moroccan coastlines, with an event of exceptional intensity and duration, particularly in the Bay of Biscay," it said.

"As a precautionary measure, CMA CGM Group has decided to place vessels transiting the area in safe positions to ensure the safety of crews and cargo. This measure applies to the entire area from southern Morocco to the entrance of the English Channel, with holding positions notably in the Seine Bay and in Gibraltar," it added in a statement.

Rival container shipping companies Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd had also warned earlier this week of disruption to cargo flows across Europe due to storms and snow.





(Reuters - Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

