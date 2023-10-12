CMB.TECH and DBR Build First Marine Dual Fuel Hydrogen Gensets

CMB.TECH and DBR have developed a dual fuel hydrogen gensets for marine applications.

The companies are joining forces to take concrete steps in the decarbonization of the maritime industry. In this collaboration, DBR will be responsible for the construction and delivery of the dual fuel hydrogen gensets, specifically designed for marine applications. CMB.TECH provides the hydrogen technology, including the necessary components.

The core of the dual fuel hydrogen genset is formed by the MAN V12-24l engine, which has been successfully used in previous collaborations between CMB.TECH and MAN Engines.

The genset has a maximum output of 940kVA / 752 kWe at 60Hz (1800 rpm) and can operate on diesel or in dual fuel mode where emission savings of up to 83% can be achieved. In a typical D2 duty cycle, 53% of diesel consumption and 12% of AdBlue consumption is saved, resulting in a significant reduction in CO₂ emissions. The genset is also available in 50Hz (1500rpm) which can deliver 822kVA of power.

Damen Shipyards has ordered the first three hydrogen gensets that will be operated on Windcat’s CSOVs. The first vessel is already under construction at Damen Shipyards and the first dual fuel hydrogen genset will be installed in a separate engine room in the first quarter of 2024.

"Decarbonizing onboard power generation is a first step in the race towards zero emission shipping. As hybrid technologies are becoming more widely used, the presented dual fuel hydrogen genset can be integrated easily and will be able to offer a flexible and future proof platform to save emission in the maritime industry. Together with our partners, we are looking forward to rolling out this cost-efficient and robust solution on the CSOV fleet of Windcat," said Roy Campe, CTO of CMB.TECH.

“We find ourselves in a very exciting period in our business. The transition to alternative fuels is in full swing. In collaboration with CMB.TECH, we can offer a great solution that allows our maritime customers to reduce emissions tremendously in one fell swoop. And since the gensets can still operate 100% on diesel, the vessel can also be used when there is no hydrogen available at that moment,” said Arwout Verwoerd, sales marine at DBR.



