CMT Gets Joint Managing Director as Founder Heads for Retirement

Germany-based maritime condition monitoring equipment supplier CM Technologies (CMT) has appointed David Fuhlbruegge and Jens Uwe Krueger as joint Managing Director.

The appointments, effective immediately, come as the company's current Managing Director and founder, Matthias Winkler, begins the transition to semi-retirement after leading the company since its formation in 2003.

David and Uwe have been with CMT for 20 and 10 years respectively. David joined CMT as technical sales in 2003 before becoming the company’s Operations Director, while Uwe started out in 2014, as Sales Manager, subsequently leading CMT’s global sales division.

In their new roles they will be jointly responsible for setting the strategic direction of the company, leveraging their collective expertise to further strengthen CMT's position in the market, and overseeing day-to-day operations.

Winkler will gradually reduce his day-day involvement, transitioning to a part-time advisory role later this year.

“Uwe and David are the perfect choices to lead CMT into the next chapter. Their long-standing commitment to the company and proven track record make them ideally suited to build on our success and drive the business forward. As I begin to step back, I have full confidence in their ability to execute our vision and continue delivering exceptional value to our customers,” Winkler said.