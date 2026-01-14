Coach Solutions, ClassNK to Streamline Verification of Vessel Emissions Data

Coach Solutions, a Kongsberg Company, and classification society ClassNK have partnered to deliver an automated emissions data verification process for their mutual clients.

The companies said the process creates a seamless experience for shipowners and Document of Compliance holders who need to extract, standardize, verify and share vessel data for transparent use by stakeholders.

The integration with ClassNK is a strategic partnership that, from January 2026, will further strengthen Coach’s mission to put practical, functionality-rich tools into the hands of shipowners and DOC holders.

“This integration with ClassNK gives us the ability to offer a fully automated process for vessel data flow directly from the Coach platform into ClassNK for verification.

“By reducing manual workload for our shared client base, users can maintain their focus of taking action on their data, helping to make shipping more sustainable,” said Christian Rae Holm, CEO, Coach Solutions.