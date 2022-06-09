Marine Link
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Coal Carrier Energia Azalea Named at Namura Shipbuilding Yard in Japan

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 9, 2022

Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines said Thursday that a naming ceremony was held for the next-generation coal carrier Energia Azalea at Namura Shipbuilding. The vessel will serve Chugoku Electric Power.

The coal carrier is 234.92 meters long, 43 meters wide, has a draft of 20 meters, and has a deadweight tonnage of 99,965 tons.

According to MOL, the name Energia Azalea is derived from the official city flower of Hamada-shi, Shimane Prefecture, home to Chugoku Electric Power’s Misumi Power Station, and company’s brand name, “Energia.”

As a vessel built especially for Chugoku Electric Power, the Energia Azalea will transport coal from overseas to its power stations, along with the Energia Centaurus already in service.

The vessel features a double-hull structure which eliminates the need to fill cargo holds with ballast water, reducing the risk of marine pollution and minimizing cargo contamination with salt and rust, MOL explained.

