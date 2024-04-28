IACS Details Efforts on Decarbonization and Digitalization in Annual Review

The International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) has published its 2023 IACS Annual Review which includes a broad range of articles highlighting IACS’ work in 2023, with a strong emphasis on the significant advancements made in alternative fuels.

This includes the development of a new Unified Requirement on the release of ammonia from ammonia fuelled vessels, and the newly established Safe Digital Transformation Panel that focuses on the safety implications of increasingly digitised ships, together with IACS’ engagement with the industry on existing and emerging technical challenges.

The Annual Review also sheds light on IACS’ role in fostering technical cooperation and support to the IMO and its Member Flag States in advancing the safety of decarbonisation and related fields.

This edition of the annual review also has an array of in-depth technical articles on the loss of containers at sea, underwater radiated noise, Rec 177 on Shipbuilding and Remedial Quality Standard for Machinery Piping Systems, along with updates on Quality and EU Matters.

Robert Ashdown, IACS Secretary General, said: “2023 was a busy, productive year for IACS, in which we continued to share our expertise and knowledge on a wide range of technical and regulatory matters. Much of this focused the safe development and deployment on alternative fuels, in support of shipping’s decarbonisation, as well as addressing the safety considerations of shipping’s digital transformation. Through our standards and guidance, IACS and our members are playing an integral role in putting safety at the heart of shipping’s innovation, and our Annual Report highlights the breadth of our work during the past year.”

The Annual Review also includes details of all the new, updated, and deleted IACS Resolutions in 2023, as well as information on IACS’ numerous submissions to IMO and a ‘Class Report’ which contains data on the IACS fleet.



