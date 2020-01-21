Coal Carrier Sunshine Pride Delivered

Today, Sunshine Pride, an NYK-operated coal carrier for Joban Joint Power Co. Ltd., was delivered by Japanese builder Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co. Ltd.

Under a long-term contract, this vessel will be dedicated to the transport of coal to generate electricity at the Nakoso Power Station in the city of Iwaki, Japan.

The newbuild vessel comes equipped with a scrubber system that is compliant with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) SOx emissions regulation, which became effective in January 2020.

Length Overall: 229 meters

Breadth: 32.26 meters

Summer Draft: 14.4 meters

Gross Tonnage: about 43,400 tons

Deadweight Tonnage: about 81,378 metric tons