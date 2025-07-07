Cochin Teams Up with KSOE

India’s Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) that sets the stage for long term cooperation between the two companies. They have agreed to jointly explore newbuilding opportunities in India and abroad and to share technical expertise.

KSOE oversees the operations of some of the world’s largest shipyards, including Hyundai Heavy Industries, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

CSL has built a robust reputation as a key player in India’s maritime sector. The yard has delivered several landmark projects, including India’s first Indigenous aircraft carrier, and continues to serve premier domestic clients including the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and Shipping Corporation of India.

It also has a track record of delivering 47 high-end vessels to international clients in countries such as Norway, Netherlands, Denmark, US, Germany and the UAE.

The MoU aligns with the Government of India’s vision to develop the country into a global maritime hub under the ‘Maritime India Vision 2030’ and the ‘Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.’ These strategic frameworks are backed by initiatives such as the recently announced Maritime Development Fund aimed at accelerating investment in shipbuilding, port modernization and infrastructure upgrades.





