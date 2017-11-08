Bahri Data, DNV GL Co-Develop Prototype

Innovative prototype provides data-driven insights to enable improved safety and quality decisions while enhancing operations for all maritime industry stakeholders.

Bahri Data, one of the six business units within Bahri, a global leader in transportation and logistics, and DNV GL recently showcased their co-developed prototype, which helps make safety and quality decisions with deeper insights, and makes operations simpler for all stakeholders involved, be it owners, vessel operators, charterers, port authority operators, and regulators.

The various benefits of the innovative prototype, ‘Safe Seas,’ were demonstrated at the second edition of the Bahri Data Forum, as part of the two entities’ strategic agreement to co-develop and jointly leverage their Big Data capabilities in a bid to boost their safety, quality, and innovation credentials. In the presence of Mohammed Al-Sarhan, Vice Chairman of Bahri, a number of Bahri board members, and senior officials from both parties,‎ the agreement was signed by Ali Al-Harbi, Acting CEO of Bahri and Remi Eriksen, Group CEO of DNV GL.

Ali Al-Harbi, Acting CEO of Bahri, said: “As a global leader in data-driven efficiencies, Bahri Data is committed to exploring collaborations and partnerships that will transform and enable growth for the maritime sector, allowing market leaders and global players to continuously innovate and implement best practices that further improve our services and optimize performance across the maritime industry. The data-driven solutions that emerge from this alliance will aid customers, charterers, regulators, and port authorities alike, as the use of timely data will help them keep close track of the vessels’ safety and quality status and take swift decisions.”

“Digitization and innovations in technology are among the key drivers of Saudi Arabia ’s future as envisioned in the Saudi Vision 2030, and at Bahri, we are proud to partner with global firms to stay at the forefront of innovations in the maritime sector,” Al-Harbi added.

Remi Eriksen, Group CEO, DNV GL, said: “I am happy to see that the collaboration between Bahri and DNV GL now also includes the use of our Veracity platform. Veracity is a data platform facilitating data quality management as well as secure data sharing between different industry players for big data analytics. Together with key industry players like Bahri, we now use Veracity to bring new insights and value to the maritime industry.”