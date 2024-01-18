Colebrook Rebrands As CSO Shipbrokers

Chartering, sale and purchase, and market intelligence brokerage Colebrook Offshore has changed its name to CSO Shipbrokers in a strategic rebrand.

“We have achieved significant growth over the past two years, more than doubling the size of our team and consistently developing our client base and list of active projects” said Tony Colebrook, Chief Executive Officer of CSO Marine Group.

“Colebrook Offshore has served us well up to this point, but with Sam Stout now taking the reins as Managing Director of the Brokerage, as well as bringing in our senior brokers as shareholders, now is the right time to move forward with a brand that more accurately represents our personalities, capabilities and potential.”

The rebrand coincides with an office move to larger premises that enables CSO Shipbrokers to bring in new team members to support the growth of the business.

“As a leadership team, we appreciate the importance of strong branding, reflective of the overall team and its potential to help us realize our business goals over the coming years. The rebrand to CSO Shipbrokers is a crucial part of our long-term business strategy,” said Sam Stout, Chief Operating Officer of CSO Group, and Managing Director of CSO Shipbrokers.

“We are also excited to move into new premises that offer the physical space we now need and excellent transport links to some of our key clients and partners.”

CSO Shipbrokers is part of the CSO Marine Group, the integrated strategic solutions provider for the offshore energy and marine renewables sectors. Other companies in the Group include Offshore Operations, with its market leading crew management service, and Offshore Engineering, the turnkey operational and technical solutions provider for the offshore wind and marine renewables sector.