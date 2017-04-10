VesselMan, Kongsberg Digital to Collaborate on Digital Platform

Kongsberg Digital and VesselMan have entered into a partnership agreement which makes VesselMan part of Kongsberg’s digital ecosystem for the Kognifai platform.



Matthew Duke, VP Digital Platform at Kongsberg Digital points out that dry-docking and retrofitting constitute a considerable part of the expense for a typical shipper, and that any tool that can disrupt that and help both shippers and shipyards with a more efficient process is very important.



“In Kongsberg, we believe that having an open digital platform and an open ecosystem is essential for the customers’ benefit,” adds Duke. “VesselMan’s solution is an example of a product that we wanted to add to our digital platform because it can digitalize a difficult and paper-based process. Our platform will guarantee added support for the solution and make it available to many customers that we truly believe are going to benefit from using it.”



VesselMan’s cloud-based management system will now be made available on Kognifai where it will provide customers with new ways to cut costs, save time, and improve quality. Among other things, it facilitates defined planning processes, remote process monitoring, and online information sharing. Customers can use it on top of their existing systems from Kongsberg and other partners on the Kognifai platform and be certain of operational execution of their defined procedures and HSEQ requirements.