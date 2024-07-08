Columbia Group and Crowley Partner

Columbia Group and Crowley are teaming up to enhance their ship management solutions, leveraging their expertise across the maritime, logistics and energy sectors.

The alliance will enable customers to better capitalize on the capabilities of both organizations for more efficient and greater scale of international management services, the companies said, noting initial focus areas for the partnership will include ship management services, vessel performance optimization and strategic procurement support for shipowners.

"Driving modern innovation and growth requires partnership, and we are excited about providing even larger value in management, service and supplies for customers by jointly leveraging the long, extensive capabilities and expertise offered by Crowley and Columbia Group as ship managers,” said James C. Fowler, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Crowley Shipping.

“With our two safety-focused organizations, customers will be able to receive the tailored, scalable solutions they need through the global footprint of international vessel services by Columbia Group and Crowley’s strong legacy focused across supply chains for U.S., Latin America and Caribbean markets.”

"This partnership heralds a significant opportunity for both Columbia Group and Crowley to elevate our services and cater to the evolving needs of our customers,” said Mark O’Neil, CEO and President, Columbia Group. “By synergizing our strengths and similar values, Columbia Group and Crowley are poised to deliver unparalleled value and drive transformative change in the Americas market."