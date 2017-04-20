Marine Link
Thursday, April 20, 2017

Trump to Keynote Coast Guard Academy Commencement

April 20, 2017

President Donald J. Trump (Photo: White House)

President Donald J. Trump (Photo: White House)

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy will host President Donald J. Trump, who is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at graduation on Wednesday May 17.

"Every commencement is a special occasion, but it is particularly memorable when the President presents our future leaders with their commissions,” said Academy Superintendent Rear Adm. James E. Rendon. “We are also grateful for the opportunity to highlight our Academy and our mission to develop leaders of character for the Coast Guard and the nation.”

The President traditionally addresses the graduating class at one of the federal service academies on a rotating basis. President Obama came to the Academy in 2015. This will be the first time President Trump addresses a federal service academy graduating class as Commander in Chief.

Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Apr 2017 - The Offshore Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News