Trump to Keynote Coast Guard Academy Commencement

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy will host President Donald J. Trump, who is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at graduation on Wednesday May 17.



"Every commencement is a special occasion, but it is particularly memorable when the President presents our future leaders with their commissions,” said Academy Superintendent Rear Adm. James E. Rendon. “We are also grateful for the opportunity to highlight our Academy and our mission to develop leaders of character for the Coast Guard and the nation.”



The President traditionally addresses the graduating class at one of the federal service academies on a rotating basis. President Obama came to the Academy in 2015. This will be the first time President Trump addresses a federal service academy graduating class as Commander in Chief.