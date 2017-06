DryShips Inc., an owner of ocean going cargo vessels, announced that on June 29, 2017, its first very large gas carrier (VLGC) commenced its time charter on a fixed rate with five years firm duration to an oil major.

The charterer has options to extend the firm employment period by up to three years.

DryShips said it expects a total gross backlog associated with this time charter of up to $92.7 million including the optional periods.