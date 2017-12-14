US Navy to Commission LCS Little Rock
The U.S. Navy will commission its newest Freedom-variant littoral combat ship (LCS), the future USS Little Rock (LCS 9), during a December 16 ceremony at the Canalside waterfront in Buffalo, N.Y.
