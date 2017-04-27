IMO’s Legal Committee to Promote HNS 2010

International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s Legal Committee is expected to consider adopting a resolution to encourage the ratification and implementation of the 2010 HNS Convention, when it meets for its 104th session (26-28 April).

Norway recently became the first country to become a Contracting State to this key compensation treaty covering the transport of hazardous and noxious substances (HNS) by ship. Also up for consideration is a draft Assembly resolution to allow for the delegation of authority to issue insurance certificates under the CLC and the HNS Convention.

The Committee is also expected to confirm the addition of mandatory insurance certificates into the consolidated draft list of certificates and documents required to be carried on board ships, 2017.

Submissions relating to the provision of financial security in case of abandonment of seafarers, fair treatment of seafarers in the event of a maritime accident and maritime piracy are also being tabled at LEG 104.

The Committee will be tasked with considering advice to the Facilitation Committee regarding interpretation of the Facilitation Convention (FAL), which supports international maritime traffic by providing a set of consistent, uniform regulations to facilitate the free flow of commerce.

Revised rules of procedure for the FAL Committee will be reviewed, under efforts to harmonize the rules of procedure for all IMO Committees.

On Tuesday (25 April), the Legal Committee and the International oil Pollution Compensation (IOPC) Funds jointly celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Legal Committee.

Within its mandate, the Legal Committee has, for the past five decades, provided the machinery for cooperation among Governments to consider any legal matters within the scope of IMO.

The Organization established an ad hoc Legal Committee in June 1967, in the wake of the grounding of the Torrey Canyon on 18 March 1967 – an incident which raised many legal questions.