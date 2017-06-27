Telenor Expands Communication Services for DFDS

Global maritime mobile operator Telenor Maritime said it will expand communications services for longstanding partner DFDS, deploying its connectivity platform with Premium Wi-Fi, Ka VSAT and mobile broadband backhaul for the Northern European shipping company.



“We are moving fast forward into the Networked Society, and we are expecting the same experience whether we are at home or at sea when using our mobile devices,” said Frode Støldal, CEO of Telenor Maritime. “Speed and connectivity are crucial for passengers, and even more so in situations where a mobile device is used for business. Such as in the transportation industry, where communications during ferry crossings frequently are used for updates and exchange of data.”



Gert Møller, VP and CIO at DFDS, said DFDS has partnered with Telenor Maritime on GSM solutions for its passengers for more than 10 years.



“The scene is rapidly changing, and an efficient Wi-Fi solution is mandatory to access social media and other digital experiences,” Møller said. “This is easier said than done in an environment where bandwidth has to be supplied and mixed from different sources.”



Støldal added, “Today we see more people, more business, more usage and more things connected and transmitted. As a ship-owner, you have to be aligned and prepared, and we can help you. We continue to support customers, investing in technology, delivering end to end connectivity to ship creating the networked society onboard.”