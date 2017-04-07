Marine Link
Friday, April 7, 2017

LNG Carrier Gaselys Repair Work Complete

April 7, 2017

Damen Shiprepair Brest (DSBr) has completed a renewal survey maintenance program on the 290-meter LNG carrier Gaselys.

 
Co-owned by NYK Line of Japan and ENGIE (formerly GDF SUEZ), operated by Gazocean and chartered by ENGIE, the 10-year old vessel came into DSBr for a regular periodical docking that included a full schedule of works.
 
When she was launched in 2007 the Gaselys was, along with her sister ship the Provalys, the largest LNG carrier ever built. Today they are still among the largest in operation anywhere in the world.
 
The Gaselys arrived in February and was placed in dry dock number 2 for a maintenance program including, among other tasks, servicing the cargo pumps, overboard valves, thrusters, mooring winches and the cargo cranes. Two of the main compensators were also replaced, the fans overhauled, and assistance given to the specialist subcontractors responsible for maintaining the LD HD compressors. New insulation was fitted to areas of piping. Additional works included removing mud from the ballast tanks, and blasting and repainting the hull and superstructure.
 
Diego Groenendijk, Commercial Manager at DSBr, commented, “The docking was completed on time and on budget thanks to excellent cooperation between all the parties involved. Extensive preparations at the yard before the Gaselys arrived also ensured that works got underway immediately and continued without interruption.”
 
DSBr said it has worked on other LNG carriers of the ENGIE fleet in recent years, including the Provalys, the GDF SUEZ Global Energy and the Tellier.
