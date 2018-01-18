Marine Link
Friday, January 19, 2018

Ocean Network Express Completes Merger Approvals

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 18, 2018

Graphics: Ocean Network Express

Graphics: Ocean Network Express

 South Africa’s competition watchdog becomes final signatory allowing Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL ),  Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK ) merger, so that Joint venture (JV) can start operations on April 1. 

"K Line, MOL and NYK have  announced that their new joint venture company, Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd., established in July 2017, has received all necessary merger approvals from local competition authorities in regions and countries where such approvals are required for the launch of service by the newly established joint venture company," said a press statement. 

The green light makes ONE the sixth-largest ocean carrier.
 
As announced on July 3, 2017, the JV company had completed the approval process in all regions and countries except South Africa as of the end of June 2017. 
 
South Africa rejected the merger last summer, citing evidence of past collusion between container shipping firms and the prospect of the merger leading to further anti-competitive behaviour.
 
Following continued negotiations with the competition authority in that country, the Japanese carriercompany yesterday (January 18) obtained approval with conditions requiring measures regarding competition law compliance.
 
The service commencement schedule for the new company remains unchanged, with operations slated to begin on April 1, 2018. It will launch its first 33 services in April, but start accepting bookings as early as February while it ties loose ends.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2017 - The Great Ships of 2017

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News