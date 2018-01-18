Ocean Network Express Completes Merger Approvals
South Africa’s competition watchdog becomes final signatory allowing Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL ), Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK ) merger, so that Joint venture (JV) can start operations on April 1.
"K Line, MOL and NYK have announced that their new joint venture company, Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd., established in July 2017, has received all necessary merger approvals from local competition authorities in regions and countries where such approvals are required for the launch of service by the newly established joint venture company," said a press statement.