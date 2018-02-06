Crystal Symphony Completes Dramatic Redesign

Luxury cruise ship Crystal Symphony emerged from dry dock at German shipyard Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven, where a number of newly designed spaces, features and amenities were added over a month-long redesign.

The work performed in Q4 2017 included the addition of new open seating and dining venues, penthouses and high-tech conveniences, marking the most expansive makeover in the ship’s 23-year history.

According to owner Crystal Cruises, a new dining concept ushers in new restaurants on board, while more of the spacious, butler-serviced Penthouse accommodations were added. The conversion of staterooms into the new penthouse accommodations effectively reduces the ship’s guest capacity to 848, while the number of crew on board remains the same.

Various technological upgrades were also installed throughout the ship, including unlimited complimentary Wi-Fi to enhance guests’ connectivity and access to entertainment and news on demand.

“The enhancements made on Crystal Symphony provide guests with more choices and flexibility than ever before, whether it’s the ability to dine at their leisure, stay connected to family and friends on shore, or enjoy a variety of new entertainment options onboard,” said Crystal’s president and CEO, Tom Wolber. “While we continue to innovate at the forefront of the industry, our focus will always be on the consistent quality and personal attention to detail and service that makes Crystal Cruises the world’s most awarded luxury cruise line.”

Crystal said it plans to continue investments into its ocean ships, with an equally extensive redesign for Crystal Serenity set for fall 2018.