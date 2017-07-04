Wärtsilä Ensures Compliance with the Polar Code

1 January 2017 was a historic milestone in the protection of our polar waters for future generations. On that day, International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) International Code for Ships Operating in Polar Waters (the Polar Code) came into force.

The Polar Code is aimed at protecting ships and the people aboard them, both seafarers and passengers, in the harsh environment of the waters surrounding our two poles, Arctic and Antarctic

The Polar Code covers the full range of shipping-related matters relevant to navigation in waters surrounding the two poles, including ship design, construction and equipment as well as operational and training concerns. Also, search and rescue, the protection of the unique environment and eco-systems of the Polar Regions are covered by the Code.

The Polar Code and other initiatives within the marine industry have spawned a new era of environmentally friendly products. “In Wärtsilä, we strongly welcome any incentives for the further preservation of ecosystems and protection of the sea. We are also a strong promoter of water lubricated solutions that assist shipowners and operators to comply with the Polar Code and other environmental regulations,” says Benjamin Tornberg, Merchant Segment Manager at Wärtsilä Seals and Bearings.

