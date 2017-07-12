Isiksan Ship Recycling in Compliance with HKC

A ship recycling facility in Izmir, Turkey, ISIKSAN SHIP RECYCLING and TRADING Co. Ltd., has been issued a Statement of Compliance (SoC) from classification society ClassNK verifying that the facilities are in line with the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships, 2009 (HKC).

Although the HKC has yet to enter into force, ISIKSAN has carried out substantial improvements to its facility in a bid toward safer and greener ship recycling as well as developed the Ship Recycling Facility Plan (SRFP) required for a competent authority’s certification according to the HKC, ClassNK said

ClassNK said it reviewed the SRFP prepared by ISIKSAN, which comply with requirements of the HKC, and confirmed that its ship recycling processes follow the SRFP in addition to conducting on-site inspections before issuing the SoC.

This marks the first time a SoC has been issued to ship recycling facilities in Turkey.