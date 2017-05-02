TMC Compressors for Höegh FSRU

TMC Compressors (TMC) said it has penned a contract with shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries to supply a complete marine compressed air system to a new-build floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) the South Korean yard is building for Höegh LNG.

TMC scope of work includes engineering, manufacturing and supply of a complete compressed air system consisting of 2 x 44 kW service air compressors and 2 x 44 kW control air compressors.

The contract value is undisclosed.

“This is the 8th or 9th FSRU that Hyundai Heavy Industries is building for Höegh LNG, and we have delivered marine compressed air systems to all of them. Repeat orders such as this for high-end vessels is a confirmation that both Höegh and Hyundai Heavy Industries value the reliability a fully marinized compressor technology like ours provides,” said Per Kjellin, managing director of TMC.

Höegh LNG’s FSRU will have a minimum regasification capacity of 750 million cubic feet per day by 2018.The newbuild vessel will be used at a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import project in Pakistan which Qatar Petroleum, Total, Mitsubishi, ExxonMobil, and Höegh LNG is developing in collaboration with Global Energy Infrastructure Limited (GEIL).

“This is a high profile development with a number of reputable industry giants involved, so we are very happy that our compressor technology has been chosen for this FSRU,” Kjellin added.