U.S. Navy Awards Contracts for FFG(X) Conceptual Design

The Navy awarded five (5) Conceptual Design (CD) contracts for the Guided Missile Frigate (FFG(X)).

The contracts based on these requirements will facilitate maturing multiple designs during the 16 months of the Conceptual Design phase, and will allow the Navy to better understand the cost and capability drivers across the various design options. Furthermore, this will inform the final specifications for a full and open competition with a single source award in FY20 for Detail Design and Construction (DD&C) of the FFG(X).

The entrance criteria for the Conceptual Design phase is that offerors must have a parent design that has been demonstrated at sea and must already be paired with a domestic shipyard for potential production, which will reduce the necessary development timeline.

The Navy's 2016 Force Structure Assessment revalidated the warfighting requirement for a total of 52 small surface combatants (SSCs). While the Littoral Combat Ships currently being delivered provide valuable capability as focused-mission ships, the Navy also needs the multi-mission capability of the FFG(X). Throughout the accelerated acquisition process for FFG(X), the Navy will incentivize industry to balance cost and capability and achieve the best value solution for the American taxpayer. This approach aligns to the National Defense Strategy's stated goal of achieving a more lethal, resilient, and agile force by pursuing acquisition strategies to build ships more quickly and affordably, achieving the Navy the Nation Needs (NNN).

AUSTAL USA

Austal USA LLC, Mobile, Alabama, is being awarded a $14,999,969 firm-fixed-price contract for Guided Missile Frigate (FFG(X)) conceptual design. Austal will be maturing their proposed ship design to meet the

FFG(X) system specification. The conceptual design effort will inform the final specifications that will be used for the detail design and construction request for proposal that will deliver the required capability for FFG(X). The conceptual design phase will reduce cost, schedule, and performance risk for the follow-on detail design and construction contract.

This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $21,399,022. Work will be performed in Mobile, Alabama (57 percent); Pittsfield, Massachusetts (33 percent); Annapolis, Maryland (8 percent); Groton, Connecticut (1 percent); and Houston, Texas (1 percent), and is expected to be complete by June 2019.

Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation; and fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funding in the amounts of

$11,000,000 and $1,200,000 respectively will be obligated at time of award and funds in the amount of $1,200,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with six offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-18-C-2325).

HII

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Pascagoula, Mississippi, is being awarded a

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Pascagoula, Mississippi, is being awarded a $14,999,924 firm-fixed-price contract for Guided Missile Frigate (FFG(X)) conceptual design. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $22,997,330. Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi (95 percent); and Ocean Springs, Mississippi (5 percent), and is expected to be complete by June 2019.

2018 research, development, test and evaluation; and fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funding in the amounts of $11,000,000 and

$1,200,000 respectively will be obligated at time of award and funds in the amount of $1,200,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with six offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

(N00024-18-C-2327)

Lockheed Martin Inc.

Lockheed Martin Inc., Baltimore, Maryland, is being awarded a $14,999,889 firm-fixed-price contract for Guided Missile Frigate (FFG(X)) conceptual design. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $21,972,630. Work will be performed in Baltimore, Maryland (39 percent); Arlington, Virginia (23 percent); Moorestown, New Jersey (13 percent); New York, New York (12 percent), Newport News, Virginia (12 percent); and Marinette, Wisconsin (1 percent), and is expected to be complete by June 2019. (N00024-18-C-2329)

$1,200,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with six offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity. (N00024-18-C-2329)

Fincantieri Marinette Marine

Marinette Marine Corp., doing business as Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Marinette, Wisconsin, is being awarded a $14,994,626 firm-fixed-price contract for Guided Missile Frigate (FFG(X)) conceptual design.

FFG(X) system specification. The conceptual design effort will inform the final specifications that will be used for the detail design and construction request for proposal that will deliver the required capability for FFG(X). The conceptual design phase will reduce cost, schedule, and performance risk for the follow-on detail design and construction contract.

This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $22,977,617. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia (40 percent); Marinette, Wisconsin (25 percent); Moorestown, New Jersey (18 percent); Iron Mountain, Michigan (7 percent); Crozet, Virginia (5 percent); and Metairie, Louisiana (5 percent), and is expected to be complete by June 2019. (N00024-18-C-2328)

General Dynamics Bath Iron Works

General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, Bath, Maine, is being awarded a $14,950,000 firm-fixed-price contract for Guided Missile Frigate (FFG(X)) conceptual design. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $22,900,000.

Work will be performed in Bath, Maine (81 percent); Spain (10 percent); and Portsmouth, Rhode Island (9 percent), and is expected to be complete by June 2019. (N00024-18-C-2326)

2017 research, development, test and evaluation funding in the amounts of

$11,000,000 and $1,200,000 respectively will be obligated at time of award and funds in the amount of $1,200,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with six offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity. (N00024-18-C-2326)