DP World, Port of Fujairah End Concession Agreement

Related News

FMC's Mario Cordero to be POLB Executive Director

The Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners is all set to name Mario Cordero, a former chairman and current member of the…

Indian Ports Register 6.79% Growth in Traffic

The twelve major ports under the Ministry of Shipping, India handled a record 647.43 MT of traffic in 2016-17, registering…

Taiwan's Home-Grown Submarine to Cost Less

Taiwan's shipbuilder CSBC Corp's chairman Cheng Wen-lon said that a home-grown submarine will cost less than NT$100 billion…

US Navy Ends 'ENDS' on Ships

Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces (USFF) and Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet (PACFLT) released a joint message April 14, that suspends the use…

ASIS Debuts New 9.8m Amphibious RIB

ASIS Boats has debuted its last release, a 9.8m Amphibious RIB able to achieve speeds of 55mph on water. Special composite…

LR to Perform Armada Olombendo FPSO Risk Inspection

Lloyd's Register has won an inspection contract with Bumi Armada Berhad for its Armada Olombendo FPSO. The contract agreement provides Bumi Armada with access to…

New Intermodel from Antwerp Port to Rhine-Ruhr-Main

The rail operator H&S Container Line is introducing an additional round trip between Andernach in Germany and the two container…

Daewoo Shipbuilding Bondholders Okay Bailout Plan

Debt-to-equity swap plan is condition of $2.6 bln bailout. South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd…