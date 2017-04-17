Marine Link
Monday, April 17, 2017

DP World, Port of Fujairah End Concession Agreement

April 17, 2017

File Image (CREDIT: AdobeStock / (c) Pavel Losevsky)

Dubai-based ports operator DP World said on Sunday it and the Port of Fujairah have agreed to terminate the company's concession agreement to operate the port.
 

DP World entered into the agreement in 2005 on a build, operate and transfer basis to expand and develop the container terminal in Fujairah, the United Arab Emirates.

 

Reporting by Tom Arnold 

